Shops selling out of silver ahead of Beyonce's Renaissance Tour stop in Arlington As Beyonce's Renaissance World tour rolls into North Texas, local businesses are cashing in on what economists are calling the "Beyonce effect." And this concert is really all about the outfits. She's asked everyone to wear silver and some people are still looking for those outfits. Pink Lucy boutique in Dallas says business has been booming as fans flock to get silver outfits. Owner Tiffany Walker says she's seen a 40% increase in sales just because of Queen Bey.