Can Dallas win Beyonce's Mute Challenge? Know Before You Go The most important thing you should Know Before You Go, the Mute Challenge. The challenge has gone viral and fans are taking it seriously. It happens during the song "Energy" from Beyonce's Renaissance album. When the Queen sings a specific part of the song, Beyonce pauses, the music stops and the background dancers freeze. Attendees and fans are expected to be completely silent for 8 seconds.