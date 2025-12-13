Pleasant start to weekend with temperatures in the 60s ahead of strong cold front Sunday

It's a pleasant start to the weekend, with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday morning rising into the mid-60s by the afternoon.

Some areas, mainly to the south and east, will see fog Saturday morning. Throughout the day, expect to see more clouds than sunshine, but it will be a dry day.

By Saturday night, a strong cold front will pass through, dropping temperatures and increasing wind speeds. There is a small chance for a quick shower across the southeast counties as the cold front moves through, but it will be a mainly dry front.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will be at the freezing mark, but the feels-like temperatures will fall into the lower 20s with the help of brisk northeasterly winds between 15-20 mph during the morning.

By Sunday afternoon, the winds calm down, but temperatures stay chilly. Highs rise into the mid-40s with mainly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Monday morning, temperatures will fall below freezing, so it will be a cold start. North Texas will thaw out by the afternoon with temperatures returning to the 50s.

Looking ahead to the workweek, things stay quiet. The warm-up continues, and temperatures return to the 70s by Wednesday.