Plano man pleads guilty in plot to murder his ex-girlfriend, police say

A 38-year-old Plano man is facing charges in connection with a murder-for-hire plot and several car break-ins, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the Plano Police Department, Michael McCloud spoke to an undercover agent about killing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder-for-hire in federal court on Monday, Feb. 10.

Plano crime spree leads to arrest

Police said an investigation into McCloud began in late December 2023, after officers responded to a reported car burglary at Los Rios Boulevard and East Park Boulevard. Officers found several other cars in the area were burglarized.

Detectives later discovered the same male suspect involved in each of the car burglaries was captured on home security video stealing packages and attempting to break into vehicles.

On Jan. 2, 2024, a fingerprint at the crime scene matched a potential suspect who had previously lived in Plano. Police later identified him as McCloud after speaking with a restaurant owner.

On Jan. 24, 2024, while dining at a restaurant, Plano Police Detective C. McEntire spotted McCloud and they began a conversation. During that exchange, McEntire said that McCloud made it known that he needed a firearm silencer to "take care of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend" and stated his intent to murder her. McEntire reportedly told McCloud that he knew of a person who could help with the crime.

McEntire contacted an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms task force officer with Plano PD. The agent successfully connected with McCloud.

On Feb. 13, 2024, an arrest and search warrant were executed and McCloud was taken into custody in connection with the murder-for-hire plot. Police said that through cooperative efforts of patrol and the Vehicles Crimes Unit, McCloud was also connected to at least six known car burglaries and several mail thefts.

Plano police detective honored for investigation

Plano PD said on Jan. 27 Detective McEntire received a Meritorious Service Award for his investigative "insight, determination, and effective communication," which played a crucial role in capturing McCloud – preventing a capital murder.