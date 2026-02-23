Watch CBS News
Local News

Plano police searching for missing, endangered mom and two young daughters

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

The Plano Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her two young children on Monday.

Police said at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, Alexcia Pruitt, 30, left the Cinemark Movie Theater located at Dallas Parkway with her two daughters, ages 5 and 3 months.

Police said that after leaving the theater, the three were possibly spotted near Jack in the Box on Windhaven Parkway before continuing north on the service road.

Police are concerned over their whereabouts because Pruitt has been diagnosed with schizophrenia; however, she is current on her medications.

Pruitt was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and denim shorts. She has long, straight black hair and has a black backpack-style diaper bag.

The 5-year-old girl was last seen wearing a white furry jacket with white and purple sweatpants. The 3-month-old was wearing a onesie and was wrapped in a pink blanket.

Police said Pruitt would've been carrying the 3-month-old.

If you have any information on their location, call 9-1-1 immediately and reference Plano police incident 26-36197. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue