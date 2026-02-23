Plano police searching for missing, endangered mom and two young daughters

The Plano Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her two young children on Monday.

Police said at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, Alexcia Pruitt, 30, left the Cinemark Movie Theater located at Dallas Parkway with her two daughters, ages 5 and 3 months.

Police said that after leaving the theater, the three were possibly spotted near Jack in the Box on Windhaven Parkway before continuing north on the service road.

Police are concerned over their whereabouts because Pruitt has been diagnosed with schizophrenia; however, she is current on her medications.

Pruitt was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and denim shorts. She has long, straight black hair and has a black backpack-style diaper bag.

The 5-year-old girl was last seen wearing a white furry jacket with white and purple sweatpants. The 3-month-old was wearing a onesie and was wrapped in a pink blanket.

Police said Pruitt would've been carrying the 3-month-old.

If you have any information on their location, call 9-1-1 immediately and reference Plano police incident 26-36197.