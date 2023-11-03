Perfect weather in the forecast for the Texas Rangers 2023 World Series victory parade

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking great weather for the Texas Rangers 2023 World Series victory parade today!

As you're getting ready for the big parade this morning, bundle up! Temperatures will be quite chilly. Then, by afternoon, highs will reach the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south, gusting to 20-25 mph, so hold on to your baseball caps!

Tonight, we'll see clear skies and overnight low temperatures in the low 50s.

With high pressure positioned to our east, we'll continue to see warming temperatures over the next several days.

In fact, this weekend will be warm.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. We'll see a few clouds from time to time, but no rain is in the forecast.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed late Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends!

On Sunday, highs will be near 80 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds.

Even warmer weather is expected next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.

Some showers are possible later in the week.