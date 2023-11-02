Watch CBS News
Here's when and where the Texas Rangers' celebration, parade will take place after World Series win

By Julia Falcon

Here's the route for the Rangers World Series victory parade!
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The parade for the 2023 World Champs, the Texas Rangers will be in Arlington's Entertainment District, Friday at 12:15 p.m.

The parade will start at the southwest part of Globe Life Field, near Lot A, go clockwise around the entertainment district and end back at Globe Life Field, near Lot T. 

"How much excitement is this?!" Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said Thursday morning.

Mayor Ross said the post parade celebration will be in the plaza of Texas Live!, where the team will address the crowd. 

He suggests Rangers fans get out early to secure their spots for the celebration. Parking will be free.

More information will be released later on Thursday.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 5:50 AM CDT

