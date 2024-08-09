Overnight cold front drops temperatures below 100 degrees across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – The First Alert Radar was active Friday morning in some of the Red River counties. Isolated storms were good rainmakers and parts of Grayson County picked up between 2 and 3 inches of rain over a three-hour time frame.

CBS News Texas

The rain chances stayed mainly in northeast North Texas before shifting to the southwest side in the afternoon.

CBS News Texas

The cold front that moved through overnight wasn't strong but temperatures will be cooler across North Texas on Friday compared to the triple-digit heat from Thursday. Some spots in North Texas might only see high temperatures in the low 90s.

CBS News Texas

The front will stall to the southwest and will be the catalyst for storm development Friday afternoon. Most of North Texas won't see any rain but some spots mainly to the south and west have a 20-30% chance of scattered showers and a few isolated storms.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

As the front lifts back north on Saturday, there is a 20% chance of showers and storms again but most of North Texas won't see any measurable precipitation. The setup is twofold Saturday with the front lifting north and then storms in Oklahoma riding on a northerly flow aloft. The Oklahoma storms have a potential of sliding into North Texas but there is not a lot of confidence they hold together. The benefit is cooler than 100-degree temperatures from Friday through the weekend.

CBS News Texas

However, the "feels-like" temperature will be near 100 degrees on Friday and will slowly creep higher by Sunday. Then we are back to triple-digit heat next week as the heat dome builds over the Southern Plains again.

Debby was post-tropical on Friday and will race north and east through the next 36 hours.

CBS News Texas

Forecasters are watching the East Atlantic as an area of thunderstorm activity looks to organize. There is a 50% chance this activity could form into a named system over the next seven days.

CBS News Texas