Opal Lee plans to participate in Juneteenth walk despite recent hospitalization, family says

The Grandmother of Juneteenth still plans to participate in Juneteenth activities despite a recent hospitalization, according to family.

Opal's Walk for Freedom, named after Opal Lee, takes place on June 19 in Fort Worth, and Lee still plans to participate in the walk, her granddaughter said.

"We ask for your positive thoughts and respectful consideration throughout the weekend," said Lee's granddaughter Dione Sims. "Her well-being remains our top priority, even as she continues to champion the freedom she has dedicated her life to advancing."

Lee was hospitalized earlier this month for unknown reasons. It's also unknown if she's still hospitalized, but Sims said her health is being closely monitored and she's continuing her journey of healing.

In a Facebook post on June 1, Lee thanked those who reached out to her to wish her well.

Lee's annual 2.5-mile walk acknowledges the two and half years it took for news of freedom to reach those enslaved in Texas on June 19, 1865. Over the decades, the celebrations that followed became known as Juneteenth.