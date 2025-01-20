"Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee calls for unity in letter to President Trump on inauguration day

President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Opal Lee during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

FORT WORTH – Opal Lee, affectionately known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," sent a heartfelt letter to President Donald Trump on his inauguration day, which coincided with the nation's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A longtime educator and civil rights advocate, the 98-year-old Lee called for unity and hope in her message, drawing deeply from King's enduring legacy.

She urged Mr. Trump to choose the path of unity over division, highlighting the need for leaders to embrace service and humanity.

"As a lifelong educator, I know that what we teach today shapes tomorrow. So if people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love," Lee said in the letter.

"I have spent nearly a century working for human dignity and the simple right to enjoy the freedom of being an American. Lately, I've walked for miles in support of that freedom, not just for one, but for all. I've found that this promise of freedom is only as strong as those who choose to uphold it."

Lee asked Mr. Trump: "Will you rise to the occasion or will you stand still as history passes you by?"

"I've learned that courage is the only thing that can turn hope into action. Leadership is more than policy - it's example," Lee said. "Division is the easy choice. Unity is the courageous one. It takes leaders like you to choose that path, even if it's hard.

"You have the power to teach us all what is possible when service replaces spectacle and humanity takes center stage. Let your legacy be one that lifts us, not one that weighs us down.

"The road to true freedom is long, but I've walked it my whole life. Will you walk with me? Name the time and place, and I'll meet you there."

Lee, born in 1926, played a crucial role in making Juneteenth a federal holiday. In 2016, she walked from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024 for her efforts.