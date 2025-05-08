Watch CBS News
Local News

Online trolls exploit Frisco high school stabbing with deepfake videos

By Brian New

/ CBS Texas

Rise of AI-generated deepfake videos spreads misinformation including fatal Frisco stabbing
Rise of AI-generated deepfake videos spreads misinformation including fatal Frisco stabbing 03:40

FRISCO – Online trolls and race baiters have seized on the tragic stabbing at a Frisco high school track meet, spreading misinformation online and creating AI-generated deepfake videos.

deepfake.png
CBS News Texas

In one AI-generated video posted to Instagram this week, a clip of CBS News Texas anchor Doug Dunbar was manipulated to make it appear as though he said something he didn't. The video also used AI to create an entirely fake video image of the suspect Karmelo Anthony with a knife in his hand.

The CBS News Confirm team said it's unclear just how many people saw this video, but it was reposted on multiple accounts. The original post on Instagram has now been taken down.

Investigating deepfake technology

For over a year, the CBS News Texas I-Team has been investigating the technology behind deepfake videos. Professor Christopher Meerdo at the University of North Texas in Denton told the I-Team in a 2024 interview that advances in technology are making it easier to create deepfakes. In fact, one can be made with just a single still image.

"These videos are going to get exponentially better," Meerdo said. "The advances in artificial intelligence, it's moving so quickly that it is going to get more convincing, and they are going to need smaller data sets to make really accurate things."

Social media companies and misinformation

Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the end of the use of fact-checkers on their platforms, Facebook and Instagram, relying instead on users to flag misinformation through a feature called Community Notes, similar to what Elon Musk's social platform X uses.

Dr. Daxton "Chip" Stewart, a journalism professor at Texas Christian University specializing in social media and free speech, explained that while the spread of disinformation online isn't new, recent changes by Meta have, in his opinion, exacerbated the problem. 

Brian New
Brian-New-23-of-1-web.jpg

Brian New has been a member of the CBS 11 News team since 2013. In 2017, he was awarded the Lone Star Emmy for best investigative reporter. This is one of 10 Emmy awards Brian has been honored with during his career.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.