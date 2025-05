Rise of AI-generated deepfake videos spreads misinformation including fatal Frisco stabbing A report reveals the rise of AI-generated deepfake videos spreading misinformation, especially after high-profile events like the recent fatal high school track meet stabbing in Frisco. These videos, created using phone apps, have targeted news reports, including one with CBS News Texas anchor Doug Dunbar. Brian New from I-Team explains how these deepfakes are made and offers advice on avoiding them.