1 person dead, 2 Dallas police officers injured after car chase

By
Stacey A Main
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Stacey A. Main is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She graduated from the University of North Texas with a radio, television and film degree and the University of Texas at Arlington with a journalism degree.
One person is dead and two police officers were injured after a chase in Dallas overnight.   

Police say the incident started with a carjacking at a gas station. The police located the stolen Mustang, and when they tried to make arrests, three of the four people in the car sped away. During the chase, the driver of the Mustang turned off the lights and was traveling the wrong way on Northwest Highway. The driver of the Mustang crashed head-on into a police SUV. 

The three suspects were taken to the hospital, where one died. The officers were taken to Parkland Hospital; both are described as responsive, but one is seriously injured.

The Northwest Highway will be closed while the investigation is underway.  

