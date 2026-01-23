North Texas youth shelter strained during freezing weather, more young adults seeking help

Nia Moore said she had forgotten she applied for emergency shelter through Elevate North Texas Youth Shelter. When she got the call, she was surprised to learn that a Christian community could not help her – and that the words she heard instead were exactly what she needed.

"I had no idea if it was a from a hotel or if I was gonna be sleeping on cots or if I was gonna be in a whole room with a bunch of people. I didn't know men and women," Moore said. "I had no idea what I was walking into."

The 24‑year‑old said the shelter felt like where she was meant to be. Her 2013 Honda Accord had become her home. She parked outside a gym to use the shower. She works multiple jobs and even sells plasma to make ends meet, but none of it was enough to escape homelessness – or the threat of sleet, snow and frigid temperatures in North Texas this weekend.

"I would be in my car, probably doing God knows what out of survival mode, out of fear for what the next day was to bring," she said.

Shelter program stretched thin

Moore was fortunate to get into Elevate North Texas' emergency shelter program, which can house her for 90 days. But many others still need help.

"Each youth come in with a different story. Just when you think you've heard the worst story, here comes another youth with another heartbreaking story," Jason Vallego said.

Vallego, the organization's executive director, said they serve 18‑ to 24‑year‑olds who are considered youth under federal funding definitions. Many are homeless after coming out to family as LGBTQIA+, aging out of foster care, experiencing human trafficking or fleeing domestic violence. Even so, funding only covers 12 hotel suites.

Youth avoid adult shelters

"We know that youth feel safer on the street versus one of those adult emergency shelters just because those shelters are usually filled with the older chronically homeless or that have severe mental health issues. And so many of those youth just don't feel safe," he said.

Vallego said they can cover 24 beds, and sleeper couches will be used as well. Other young adults will have to be referred to warming centers.

By Friday evening, he had 17 people who needed placement. His goal is to expand emergency beds this year. Last year, he said the organization helped 83 people get 4,486 nights of safe shelter.

A long road to stability

Moore said her homelessness began after high school, when she and her father could not get along. She left Dallas, lived in Austin and North Carolina, tried returning home and eventually ended up living in her car.

She said she understands where she went wrong – and how isolation from family can feel as cold as the weather. This weekend, she's grateful to be indoors. She did not think she would survive the ice and freezing temperatures.

"Absolutely not – once I got too cold – it was over," she said.