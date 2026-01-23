North Texas group works urgently to shelter young adults before the cold hits An organization is rushing to move young adults into emergency shelter beds as frigid temperatures settle over North Texas. One woman, now sharing a hotel room with another shelter resident, said she had no idea what to expect when she first sought help — whether she’d end up in a hotel, on cots or in a crowded room with strangers. She said the moment she heard, “We’re going to help you right now because you need help right now,” she knew she was in the right place. Just days earlier, she had been living out of her car outside a gym.