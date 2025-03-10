North Texas work week starts off cool, clear

Monday started off cold across North Texas, with temperatures in the 30s to 40s to start the work week.

With clear skies in place and light to calm winds, there's been a good radiational cooling, allowing temperatures to drop the 30s and 40s. But this is also making for a great sunrise.

After a cold start, temperatures will warm nicely enough to get outside and soak up some sunshine.

But if you battle allergies, the next three days aren't your friend. The pollen count is in the high category through Wednesday so plan accordingly.

Toward midweek, a dryline will develop and move through North Texas. Ahead of this boundary, there is a 20%-30% chance of some isolated storms. There is a marginal chance of some of those storms reaching severe limits.

The bigger concern this week is the fire danger. From Tuesday through Thursday, there is an elevated fire threat along and east of the I-35 corridor. Friday, that area shifts east and the critical fire threat is in place for the west sides of North Texas.

The critical fire threat is because of temperatures in the 80s and the winds gusting to near 45mph-50 mph.

The cold front that moves through on Friday brings cooler air into North Texas, but highs still remain above average.

