North Texas woman arrested for high-profile Plano hit-and-run involving child

PLANO – A 49-year-old Richardson woman has been arrested for a high-profile Dec. 10 hit-and-run accident involving a child, according to Plano police. The incident gained attention after a video appeared on social media.

Zulma Beltran, 49, of Richardson Plano Police Department

Zulma Beltran, who was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday, is now facing a felony charge of collision involving personal injury. She is currently being held in Plano City Jail, police said.

Her SUV was captured on video hitting a 12-year-old girl crossing the street at Wilson Drive and Westridge Drive.

Beltran previously admitted to police and expressed regret for fleeing the scene of the accident. Police said crucial information identifying the driver was gathered through crowdsourcing videos.

In the home surveillance video, a young girl is seen crossing the street when a car hits her. The driver stops momentarily but then drives off.

Parents and families in Plano expressed concern after the video of the accident was posted on social media.

"It was horrific and she was just screaming," Sherry Barker told CBS News Texas shortly after the accident. Barker lives down the street from where the incident happened.

"The little girl was almost across the street, she was just about to step onto the curb when she got hit," Barker said.

Barker, who has two grandchildren who often walk through the neighborhood on their way to and from school, expressed her shock and concern.

"It's really just a horrible feeling of what happened. Not only did she pull off, back up to pull off, but she sped off," Barker said, referring to the driver.

The neighbor who caught the hit-and-run on camera said she heard the girl screaming but noted that the girl managed to walk away and continue to school.

The girl's older brother said his sister has some scrapes and bruises. She was mostly just shaken up, he said, adding his sister refused to go to the hospital, but the family filed a police report.

Neighbors said they hope the incident serves as a reminder to drivers to go slow and always watch for pedestrians and children, especially during school hours.

In Thursday's news release, Plano police thanked the community for assisting in identifying the vehicle and suspect, "thereby ensuring that justice is served and that our streets remain safe."

The investigation is ongoing by the Plano Police Department's Traffic Unit.