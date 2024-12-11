Plano community outraged after hit-and-run injures young girl

PLANO – Parents and families in Plano are concerned after a shocking video posted on social media shows a car hitting a young girl who was crossing the street and then driving away. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westridge Drive and Wilson Drive on Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

In the home surveillance video, a young girl is seen crossing the street when a car hits her. The driver stops momentarily but then drives off.

"It was horrific and she was just screaming," said Sherry Barker, who lives down the street from where the incident happened. "The little girl was almost across the street, she was just about to step onto the curb when she got hit."

Barker, who has two grandchildren who often walk through the neighborhood on their way to and from school, expressed her shock and concern.

"It's really just a horrible feeling of what happened. Not only did she pull off, back up to pull off, but she sped off," Barker said, referring to the driver.

The neighbor who caught the hit-and-run on camera said she heard the girl screaming but noted that the girl managed to walk away and continue to school. CBS News Texas spoke to the girl's older brother, who declined to speak on camera but said his sister has some scrapes and bruises and is mostly just shaken up. He mentioned that his sister refused to go to the hospital, but the family filed a police report. He hopes the driver turns themselves in.

Neighbors hope this incident serves as a reminder to drivers to go slow and always watch for pedestrians and children, especially during school hours.

"People just need to watch what they're doing when they're in the car. They really need to figure out that what you think you're reaching for, or a message, it's gotta wait until you can stop and take care of it," Barker said.

Police have not yet identified the driver but are continuing to investigate. The girl's family reported the incident to her school. If you have any tips about the incident, you can contact Plano Police's non-emergency line at (972) 424-5678.