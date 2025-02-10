Rainy Monday morning sets up wet few days for North Texas

Cloudy, dismal start to the work week in North Texas

North Texas woke up to wet and dreary conditions Monday morning thanks to moist and cool air over the region.

Temperatures will not vary much on Monday, only warming to the mid-40s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers during the daytime hours.

More rain will develop Monday night, with coverage increasing to 100% overnight.

Heavy rain expected in North Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday

First Alert Weather Days are in place on Tuesday and Wednesday for disruptive rain in the forecast.

The heaviest rain Tuesday will be in the morning hours before a break in the afternoon. More energy in the atmosphere Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring another round of rain on Wednesday morning.

A reinforcing shot of colder air is forecast for Thursday; Morning temperatures in the 20s will feel like the teens. A little rain remains in the forecast on Friday and Saturday.