Wonderful Wednesday weather in store for North Texas

North Texas has a beautiful Wednesday ahead, filled with sunshine, some clouds, and highs in the lower 80s. We will be around 9° above average for this time of year. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and low 60s, so you may want a light jacket or sweatshirt to start your day.

CBS News Texas

Rain chances will quickly return to the forecast tomorrow night and continue into Halloween as a subtropical jet, combined with the remnants of Vance, moves in. Rain is likely to move in towards sunset on Thursday, as seen on the HRRR Futurecast, and we will see these rain opportunities continue through at least Halloween evening.

CBS News Texas

The GFS model pushes the rain out earlier, while the Euro favors a wetter scenario and keeps the rain with us well into Halloween night.

CBS News Texas

With all of the rain and clouds around, temperatures will fall into the 70s before we warm back up late weekend. Expect renewed opportunities for showers and thunderstorms into next week.