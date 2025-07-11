North Texas faces weekend rain and storm threats after hot and humid Friday

North Texas swelters through hottest day of the year — weekend may bring relief

North Texas swelters through hottest day of the year — weekend may bring relief

North Texas swelters through hottest day of the year — weekend may bring relief

A hot and humid Friday is underway with no weather alerts currently in effect, but conditions in North Texas are expected to shift as the weekend approaches.

Temperatures today will climb into the mid-90s across the area under sunny skies and breezy southwesterly winds. However, it will feel even hotter, with heat index values ranging from 100 to 103 degrees during the peak afternoon hours. Winds will gust between 10 to 20 mph, adding to the muggy feel throughout the day.

Rain and storm chances are set to return Saturday afternoon and continue through early Monday, as a front slides into northwestern areas and sea breeze storms drift northward. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but a few strong storms may bring gusty winds.

Lightning and heavy rainfall expected this weekend in North Texas

The main threats this weekend are lightning and heavy rainfall, which could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas. Residents to exercise caution and avoid driving through flooded roads.

Temperatures will dip slightly over the weekend due to increased cloud cover and rain, with highs expected in the upper 80s to low 90s. After the unsettled weather clears out Monday, dry and sunny conditions return for much of next week, with highs back in the mid to upper 90s.