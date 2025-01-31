Warm weekend ahead for North Texas, mild temperatures to continue through next week

North Texas to warm up after coldest January in 14 years

North Texas to warm up after coldest January in 14 years

NORTH TEXAS – What a gorgeous Friday! Full sunshine has helped temperatures warm into the mid-and-upper 60s this afternoon. It's also been breezy, but the winds will die overnight.

With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will drop into the 30s for much of North Texas. It'll be a cold start, but the cold won't last long!

The sun and southerly winds will help temperatures jump into the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon.

Highs continue to warm for Sunday and into the start of next week!

To give you an idea of just how lucky we are with this weekend's weather…

It appears our next front arrives next Thursday, starting a downward trend in temperatures that will continue into next weekend. Until then, enjoy highs in the 70s and 80s!