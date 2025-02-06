Warm, muggy Thursday gives way to record heat in North Texas

Thursday is another warm, muggy day in North Texas

Thursday morning is a muggy and mostly cloudy one across North Texas.

Some areas of the region have seen visibilities drop to less than a half of a mile, but the cloud cover and fog will clear through the morning hours and into the afternoon.

A front that is stalled in southern Oklahoma will be slow to move south, and as it stalls over North Texas, temperatures will vary north and south of the front.

The front slides southeast through the evening hours, stalls then works back as a warm front Friday. As a result, there won't be a significant cooldown, but Friday will start off cloudy before transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds.

Record heat is on the way Saturday, but a strong cold front moves through late Saturday night and the afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be 30 degrees colder than Saturday.

If you're planning outdoor Super Bowl parties, be prepared for chilly conditions during halftime.

Into next week, the rain and cooler temperatures return, so find the winter coats again and the umbrellas.

