North Texas neighbors credited with saving man's life as EF2 tornado destroys homes

In the middle of widespread destruction across North Texas, one Wise County man is crediting his neighbors with saving his life.

Ewduin Perez says a last-minute decision to leave his trailer and shelter with Connie and Jesse Gonzales spared him from an EF2 tornado that tore through their neighborhood – a storm that also killed a nearby neighbor.

"I'm really grateful. Grateful to them. And, you know, it's by the grace of God," Perez said.

Perez had been inside his trailer, finishing dinner as hail fell, when the Gonzaleses urged him to come over and wait out the storm. Within minutes, the tornado hit.

"I would have stayed in my camper… ignoring the hail. I wouldn't be here," he said.

Sheltering as the storm hit

The three took cover in a bathroom, praying as the storm tore through their homes.

"I was just praying. Please, dear God, help. Help us," Connie Gonzales said.

The tornado ripped roofs from houses, punched through walls, and hurled Perez's trailer across the property.

"This is where my trailer was… right here… and now it's way over there," Perez said.

Losses mount across community

Moments later, the reality set in.

"I just can't believe it. Just a few more minutes, and I wouldn't be here talking to you," he said.

Perez lost nearly everything in the storm. But another family suffered an even deeper loss. Their father, Juan Madrid, was one of two people killed. They lived in a mobile home directly next to Perez's trailer.

"It hit me really hard… thinking of the good times and the help that he provided me as a neighbor. He was a great man," Perez said.

Recovery begins after devastation

Across North Texas, communities are now beginning the long process of recovery. Another tornado in Mineral Wells left homes and buildings in ruins.

"Other people have lost a lot, and some have lost even more… we have them in our hearts too," Connie Gonzales said.

Despite the devastation, the Gonzaleses say they are focused on rebuilding – together.

"I think God puts you here for a reason… to help people and do good things. I think that was one of those things — to get Ewduin over here," Jesse Gonzales said.

Neighbors become family

What began as a simple act between neighbors is now something more.

They call each other family.