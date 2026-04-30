Wise County man credits neighbors with saving his life minutes before tornado hit In the midst of widespread tornado damage across North Texas, a Wise County man says a knock on his door saved his life. Edwin Perez was inside his trailer when neighbors Jesse and Connie Gonzalez urged him to come to shelter with them. Just minutes after he left, an EF‑2 tornado tore through the neighborhood and destroyed his trailer. Perez says he would not have survived had he stayed inside, calling the rescue a second chance at life.