North Texas police chiefs and sheriff address smoke shop concerns after undercover raids

North Texas police chiefs and sheriff address smoke shop concerns after undercover raids

North Texas police chiefs and sheriff address smoke shop concerns after undercover raids

NORTH TEXAS – This week the CBS News Texas I-Team took you inside the investigation of smoke shops in Allen.

Part 1 showed how undercover officers and a teenage volunteer bought products at several stores.

Part 2 explored the lab results, parent complaints, and the raids that took place in late August.

Allen's police chief says this is not just an issue in his city, and his counterparts agree. This video shows a candid conversation between Allen Police Chief Steve Dye, McKinney Police Chief Joe Ellenburg, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson, Richardson Police Chief Gary Tittle, and Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

Watch the entire unedited discussion here:



