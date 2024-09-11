Along for the ride: Allen police bust vape shops selling THC to minors

ALLEN – This summer, police in Allen spent weeks making undercover purchases at smoke shops across the city, then sending the THC products for testing at a certified lab in North Texas.

Investigators wrote up warrants for nine stores; in August they conducted a coordinated raid with the DEA and seized products they said were over the legal limit.

This video takes you through the testing, the raids and the stories from parents who say their children were allowed to illegally buy from some of the stores.

See the undercover investigation in part one here.

City Vapes owners did not respond to CBS News Texas' requests for comment.

David Sergi is a hemp attorney who represents the other eight businesses that were raided by Allen police. He sent CBS News Texas this statement: