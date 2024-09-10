Inside the investigation: Allen smoke shop raids

ALLEN — You have to be 21 years old to buy a vape in Texas, but police say that isn't stopping some stores from selling to minors, and in many cases, they say the THC products are well over the legal limit.

In late August, Allen police and the Drug Enforcement Agency raided nine shops across the city. It took just a matter of hours to seize inventory and make arrests, but the operation began months ago.

The CBS News Texas I-Team went inside the investigation, from the undercover purchases to the lab testing, and spoke with parents who said stores were selling to their kids.

Use or possession of a THC vape at school is a felony in Texas. The I-Team pulled records from districts across DFW and found more than 9,000 cases of kids caught with vapes during the 203-2024 school year.

