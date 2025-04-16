North Texas man seeks U.S. help after brother arrested in Thailand

North Texas man seeks to bring brother home after arrest in Thailand on serious charges

A North Texas man is asking for help from U.S. officials after he was arrested in Thailand for a crime his family said he didn't commit.

Paul Chambers, who grew up in Oklahoma but has lived in Thailand for the past 30 years, is a respected college professor specializing in Thai politics and international affairs. Now, he's fighting for his freedom after being arrested abroad.

His brother, Kit, who lives in North Texas, is concerned for his safety.

"He was shocked. He couldn't believe what was happening," Kit Chambers said.

On April 8, Paul Chambers was arrested on lèse-majesté charges, a Thai law that makes it illegal to insult or criticize the monarchy. He is also facing a charge under the Computer Crime Act. The charges stem from an academic webinar Paul participated in back in October. A controversial description on the event's invitation allegedly defamed the Thai monarchy. However, Paul Chambers said he didn't write the description.

"Paul says over and over, 'I didn't author that, that was the institution that put the web page together. It wasn't my writing, I didn't even know it was up there,'" Kit Chambers said.

Paul Chambers voluntarily turned himself in, was denied bail twice, and spent a night in prison. His brother said Paul Chambers described the experience as "absolutely horrible" and "inhumane."

After his legal team appealed to a higher court, Paul Chambers was granted bail. He is now under house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor, as he awaits trial.

The U.S. Department of State has released a statement saying, "We are aware that Dr. Chambers was released on bail. We remain concerned about the charges he still faces and will continue to engage the Royal Thai Government on this matter. The Department has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad, and we continue to provide Dr. Chambers with consular assistance."

Paul Chambers is facing up to 15 years in prison.

"It's scary. Very scary. He's not in the best of health. A bad few days in prison could be harmful to him if he doesn't get killed first," Kit Chambers said.