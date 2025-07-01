One dead, suspect in custody after North Texas mall shooting, police say

A shooting inside a North Texas mall Tuesday afternoon left one person dead and a suspect in custody, Dallas police said.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the Shops at RedBird, located in the 3600 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.

According to police, the suspect and the victim — who died at the scene — knew each other.

The suspect, who is in custody, was not immediately identified.

Council member offers condolences

Council Member Lorie Blair expressed her condolences to the victim's family and loved ones.

"I urge anyone with information to cooperate fully with law enforcement and trust in the professionalism of our police and public safety teams," Blair said.

She added that she is in communication with the Dallas Police Department and remains committed to "keeping the public informed as more details emerge."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.