Man killed inside North Texas cookie shop had prior restraining order against suspect, police say A shooting at The Shops at Red Bird in Dallas has left a community mourning the loss of a beloved business owner. On Tuesday afternoon, a 53-year-old man was shot and killed inside his store, a local cookie and smoothie shop. Police say the suspect, a 43-year-old woman, spoke with the man for nearly an hour before pulling out a handgun and opening fire.