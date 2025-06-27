North Texas heats up as July approaches

Heat cranks up across North Texas this weekend

Heat cranks up across North Texas this weekend

Heat cranks up across North Texas this weekend

Friday morning in North Texas was partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the afternoon hours, topping out near 94 degrees.

An isolated shower or storm is possible but mainly northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex near a weak frontal boundary.

Remember to walk the pups on the grass or maybe get them some protective gear for their paws them from burning on the hot pavement.

CBS News Texas

High pressure builds in over the weekend, boosting temperatures into the upper 90s and pushing "feels-like" temperatures into the triple digits.

July starts off with a weak front and a few showers before high pressure returns heading into the holiday weekend.

CBS News Texas