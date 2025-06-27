Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas heats up as July approaches

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Heat cranks up across North Texas this weekend
Heat cranks up across North Texas this weekend 02:22

Friday morning in North Texas was partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the afternoon hours, topping out near 94 degrees.

An isolated shower or storm is possible but mainly northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex near a weak frontal boundary.

Remember to walk the pups on the grass or maybe get them some protective gear for their paws them from burning on the hot pavement.

download.png
CBS News Texas

High pressure builds in over the weekend, boosting temperatures into the upper 90s and pushing "feels-like" temperatures into the triple digits.

July starts off with a weak front and a few showers before high pressure returns heading into the holiday weekend.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.