North Texas heats up with record-breaking temperatures on the way

North Texas is heating up quickly this week as the upper-level low that brought in cooler, unsettled weather last week continues to drift east.

As the ridge of high pressure expands, North Texas will get its first "heat wave" of the year. Temperatures will soar into the 90s today, with the high temperature tying the record high of 95 degrees.

That heat will only intensify on Wednesday, with record highs likely to be challenged across much of North Texas.

By Thursday, the ridge begins to slide east as an upper trough deepens over the western U.S. This will allow a weak cold front to dip into North Texas.

Temperatures will cool slightly, with highs settling back into the low to mid-90s. While the front isn't expected to bring much rainfall initially, it sets the stage for a more active pattern heading into the weekend.

Friday through Sunday, a dryline setup could trigger scattered storms each afternoon. Friday brings a low-end chance for an isolated storm along the stalled front. Storm coverage and intensity will increase over the weekend.

A dryline should sharpen up across western counties by early afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, creating a more classic spring severe weather setup. With strong instability and increasing wind shear, a few storms could become severe, especially across the northern half of Dallas-Fort Worth. Rain and storm chances are currently at 30 to 40% each day.

CBS News Texas meteorologists are watching for potential First Alert Weather Days this weekend.

