Saturday marked as First Alert Weather Day for potential severe storms in North Texas

It was a hazy and humid day across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with scattered showers and storms. We'll be watching the northeast corner of the region at day's end for any storms that could break the cap and begin to rotate.

On Friday, the dry line is expected to push into the Metroplex once again, bringing the potential for afternoon and early evening storms. Storm coverage is expected to be slightly more widespread, with a somewhat higher threat level than on Thursday.

Storms will be monitored Friday afternoon as the weekend begins, so residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, with the highest threat level and storm coverage expected over the next seven days.

A few storms are expected to develop along the dry line and evolve into a squall line as a front approaches. The line of storms is forecast to move across the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the late afternoon.

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms. The risk of tornadoes or flooding remains low.

Storms are expected to develop again across parts of North Texas on Sunday and Monday afternoons. The weather pattern will remain unsettled through the early part of the week.

Conditions are expected to improve by midweek as a front moves through the region. Slightly cooler and more comfortable weather, with lower humidity, is forecast to close out the week, offering a brief break from storm activity.