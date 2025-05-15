Watch CBS News
Weather

Saturday marked as First Alert Weather Day for potential severe storms in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Severe weather chances return to North Texas as weekend approaches
Severe weather chances return to North Texas as weekend approaches 02:53

It was a hazy and humid day across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with scattered showers and storms. We'll be watching the northeast corner of the region at day's end for any storms that could break the cap and begin to rotate.

download.png

On Friday, the dry line is expected to push into the Metroplex once again, bringing the potential for afternoon and early evening storms. Storm coverage is expected to be slightly more widespread, with a somewhat higher threat level than on Thursday.

download.png

Storms will be monitored Friday afternoon as the weekend begins, so residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, with the highest threat level and storm coverage expected over the next seven days.

download.png

A few storms are expected to develop along the dry line and evolve into a squall line as a front approaches. The line of storms is forecast to move across the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the late afternoon.

download.png

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms. The risk of tornadoes or flooding remains low.

Storms are expected to develop again across parts of North Texas on Sunday and Monday afternoons. The weather pattern will remain unsettled through the early part of the week.

Conditions are expected to improve by midweek as a front moves through the region. Slightly cooler and more comfortable weather, with lower humidity, is forecast to close out the week, offering a brief break from storm activity.

download.png
Jeff Ray

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

