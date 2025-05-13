North Texas native Breanna Nix makes American Idol's top 3, set to return home before finals

A Denton native has made it to the American Idol top three and is making a stop in her hometown before the finals.

Breanna Nix, a 25-year-old stay-at-home mom, is returning to Denton on May 14 for her American Idol hometown visit.

"I seriously have no words… I'm just so overwhelmed with gratitude," Nix said in a Facebook post. "This has been the most insane, amazing experience of my life. I've pushed myself in ways I didn't even know I could, and to be in the TOP 3 because of YOUR votes?? That blows my mind. Thank you for believing in me….Denton… I'm coming home!!!"

She performed "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" and "You'll Be in My Heart" Monday night, which earned her a trip to the finals, along with fellow American Idol contestants Jamal Roberts and John Foster.

"Disney Night" continues with heroes, villains and a special appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Top 5 travel to Disneyland Resort and perform twice as America votes live for the three heading to the finale. Left to right: John Foster, Lionel Richie, Breanna Nix, Luke Bryan, Jamal Roberts and Carrie Underwood. Christopher Willard

Breanna Nix parade in Downtown Denton

The City of Denton is hosting a parade and concert celebrating Nix's success at the Downtown Square on May 14. Several Denton businesses have also created limited-edition food and drink specials inspired by Nix.

The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. on McKinney St. before heading down Elm St. and wrapping around the square on Hickory, Locust and Oak streets.

The parade will be followed by a free concert at 7 p.m. in front of the Discover Denton Visitor Center on Hickory St. The city said parking is free at lots around the square, except a portion of the lot next to Wells Fargo.