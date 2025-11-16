Watch CBS News
Potential record-breaking heat to hit North Texas this week as rain chances increase

By
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025.
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

It was a hot Saturday, so warm that the high temperature reached 89 degrees at DFW Airport. This scorched the previous daily record that was 87 degrees set in 1960.

Due to a ridge of high pressure, the above-average temperatures are here to stay over the next few days.

Sunday, a weak front will move across the area, knocking temperatures down a few degrees. The high is still expected to be in the 80s, and there will be sunny skies as well as winds from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

download-1.png

Temperatures will climb Monday and Tuesday near or above the record. Expect well-above-average temperatures to linger in the forecast until Wednesday.

The next big cold front and rain are on the way. A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday for disruptive heavy rain. At least 2-4 inches of accumulation is possible during a short window, which will lead to a heightened flooding threat. The cold front will swing through, cooling temperatures off for the weekend. 

download-2.png

