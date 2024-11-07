North Texas braces for severe storms ahead of Friday's First Alert Weather Day

Counties west of Dallas-Fort Worth could see severe weather

Intermittent showers and a few storms are possible through Thursday's late morning and afternoon to evening hours.

North Texas could see some storms approach severe limits. Parts of NTX are under a marginal risk of severe storms today, with a small sliver of our far west counties under a slight risk of severe storms.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for more rain coverage and isolated storms.

Friday's rain coverage increases as the upper-level low over the four corners lifts through the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. The marginal risk area increases to include most of North Texas, with small hail and flooding rain being the biggest threats.

Coverage should increase through Friday, and there are 80% chances across North Texas of seeing rain and some storms at times.

There will be a window in the early afternoon to early evening hours when isolated strong to severe storms could occur, so stay aware during Friday's First Alert Weather Day.

Once the cold front passes, the clouds will clear, and the sunshine will return for the weekend. Temps will be near seasonal averages this weekend, so make plans to get outside and enjoy.