North Texas artist unveils inspiring mural for Major League Baseball All-Star Week

FORT WORTH – "Dream big." That's the message behind hometown artist Juan Velazquez's latest mural, which he painted on the side of Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center on Main Street near the Fort Worth Stockyards and will unveil Wednesday morning.

The mural showcases current and former Texas Rangers stars, including Adolis Garcia and Pudge Rodriguez, along with young baseball players ranging from T-ball age to high school and college.

Major League Baseball commissioned Velazquez to create artwork for this year's MLB All-Star Week in Arlington.

Velazquez drew inspiration from "the neighborhood," aiming to reflect its Hispanic heritage. He says his goal is to motivate local children by allowing them to envision themselves in the art and dream.

"If we can maybe connect with a younger fan base and get them interested in baseball, then there's a future for it," Velazquez recently told CBS News Texas. "... There's a lot of youth that love baseball, and it doesn't need extra attention, but you know if you really love something, you would want it to survive."

It isn't the first time Velazquez's artwork has received significant attention.

A previous baseball-themed mural of Velazquez garnered widespread social media attention when it depicted ex-Rangers infielder Rougned Odor punching the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista.