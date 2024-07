Fort Worth artist's mural pays tribute to Hispanics following their baseball dreams Fort Worth artist and Texas Rangers fan painted a mural in the heart of the Stockyards, paying homage to the Hispanics accomplishing their baseball and softball dreams. Juan Velasquez created “Latino/a Baseball & Softball Dreams” at the Artes de La Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts, which Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers will unveil as part of the 2024 All-Star Week.