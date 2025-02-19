After North Texas 11-year-old's death ruled suicide, bullying claims about family's immigration status emerge

GAINESVILLE — An 11-year-old girl's death, ruled a suicide, is under further investigation after her mother said her daughter was bullied at school over the family's immigration status.

CBS News Texas

On Wednesday, hundreds attended the funeral for Jocelynn Rojo Carranza of Gainesville, about an hour north of Fort Worth.

The girl's mother, Marbelle Carranza said in an interview with CBS News Texas that after her daughter died, the Gainesville Independent School District told her the 11-year-old had spoken to counselors about being bullied.

Carranza said she asked the district for that "report" but hasn't received it yet.

She said the family heard rumors that the bullying was about their immigration status. Carranza said her family's immigration status was of real concern.

"I want justice for my child. I want this not to go unhandled. If there are more students out there, more kids out there that are going through it as well, pay attention. The school needs to pay attention, pay attention to the students to report what's going on," said Carranza through a translator.

CBS News Texas reached out to Gainesville ISD and the Gainesville Police Department several times. Both responded with a statement.

Gainesville ISD did not respond to our request for an interview after sending an initial statement which reads:

"Whenever we receive a report of bullying, we respond swiftly to ensure all students are safe physically and emotionally. While we cannot release any information about specific students or incidents, our schools have several policies in place to combat bullying and resolve conflicts."

However, the district would not address the allegations that immigration status prompted the bullying.

Gainesville Chief of Police Kevin Phillips said via email:

"This incident is still being actively investigated, so I am unable to comment on it at this time. As for the bullying allegations, the Gainesville Independent School District police department is investigating them, so I would have to refer you to them for that aspect of the investigation."

The family said it hasn't received official word about how the child died; however, the medical examiner's report lists her death as a suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Lifeline by dialing 988 on any phone.