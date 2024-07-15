North Texans start the work week with a heat advisory, triple-digit temperatures

Heat advisory across North Texas to start the work week

NORTH TEXAS – Plan for a hot and somewhat humid day across Dallas-Fort Worth today. High temperatures top out in the low 100s and could feel slightly warmer.

With the feels like temperatures up to 106 degrees today, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of North Texas from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The high pressure center axis sits over the four corners with the Southern Plain being on the eastern edge. As the high pressure slowly shifts west, we still have a few days of triple digits in the forecast.

The high pressure continues westward progression, opening up the door for cooler air and some rain in the forecast.

A cold front moves through North Texas Wednesday into Thursday and drops high temperatures into the lower 90s.

The upper-level pattern sets us up for the potential of rounds of rain on the way from late Wednesday through Sunday. It won't be a washout every day but there could be rounds of rain and storms as soon as Wednesday night and then through Sunday.

The other benefit of the rain on the way is the break in the heat. High temperatures will drop to the lower 90s Thursday and Sunday may only warm to the upper 80s.

