"No Kings" anti-Trump protests planned in North Texas this weekend. Here's what to know.

"No Kings" protests are being organized across North Texas and nationwide to challenge what organizers describe as the growing authoritarianism and corruption of President Donald Trump and his allies.

The demonstrations, scheduled for Saturday, are timed to coincide with Trump's birthday, the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, and a planned military parade in Washington, D.C. Organizers say the protests also aim to oppose the administration's immigration policies.

Getty Images

At least 15 protests have been scheduled across the region so far.

"'No Kings' is a nationwide day of defiance," the group states. "We're taking action to reject authoritarianism and to show the world what democracy truly looks like. On June 14, we stand united to declare: no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Fulfilling a key Trump campaign pledge

The protests come as Mr. Trump escalates immigration enforcement in a renewed push to fulfill a central campaign promise.

The Department of Homeland Security has authorized federal agencies, including the DEA, ATF, and U.S. Marshals, to assist in locating and deporting undocumented immigrants, as part of Mr. Trump's broader plan to carry out mass deportations and reassert what he calls "law and order" at the southern border.

Supporters contend the administration is enforcing long-standing immigration laws and addressing what they describe as a growing crisis at the southern border.

What is "No Kings Day"?

"No Kings Day" is a nationwide day of peaceful protest organized to coincide with a military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. According to CBS News, the parade and related festivities are expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million.

The movement is grounded in a strong rejection of authoritarianism, with organizers promoting nonviolent action and civic engagement. Their rallying cry: "No thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Participants are urged to remain peaceful and lawful throughout the events.

"We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events," the statement reads.

"No Kings" protest locations in North Texas – Saturday, June 14

Arlington

Arlington Sub Courthouse – 700 E. Abram St.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Burleson

100 NW John Jones Drive

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Carrollton

Carrollton Winco (sidewalk south of parking lot) – 2620 N. Josey Lane

10:30 a.m.

Collin County

Northwest intersection of SH 380 and U.S. 75 – 2025 N. Central Expressway

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dallas

Akard Plaza – 1500 Marilla St.

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Denton

Denton Square – 110 W. Hickory St.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fort Worth

Burk Burnett Park

Noon

Frisco

FM 423 and Old Newman Road

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Greenville

No location shared

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kari Lane and Wesley Street

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Kaufman

100 W. Mulberry St.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

McKinney

Near Target – Highway 380 west of U.S. 75

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sanger

Sanger Square – Sanger

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Sherman

No location shared

11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Weatherford

Parker County Courthouse – 1 Courthouse Square

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Protesters and officials emphasize peace

As "No Kings Day" approaches, organizers and officials alike are calling for peaceful demonstrations.

Liam Kent, chairman of the Blue Anchor Project and a key partner in the movement, described the event as both a protest and a national day of action against what he calls President Trump's authoritarian overreach. Kent said the movement has mobilized millions across 2,000 locations to stand against what they see as Trump's attempt to consolidate power.

In Dallas, City Hall is among the planned protest sites. Police there have already responded to an earlier unpermitted protest near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, resulting in one arrest. However, Dallas police emphasized their commitment to protecting lawful, peaceful assemblies, stating that public safety remains their top priority.

Gov. Abbott deploys National Guard

Gov. Greg Abbott added a layer of security that surprised city officials in San Antonio, who said the city had not requested the Texas National Guard.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus directed media questions about the deployment to the state.

"The questions you're asking me about the National Guard, I would ask you to direct those questions to the individual who's responsible for deploying them," McManus said.

Abbott said he is deploying the National Guard and Department of Public Safety troopers to ensure Texans do not experience the kind of anti-ICE incidents seen in Los Angeles.

"There is freedom of speech. However, if in your protest you damage somebody's property or you harm an individual, that's violating the law and you will be arrested for it," he said.

Abbott and No Kings both expressed a shared stance against violence and lawlessness. The governor declined to disclose specific deployment locations.

"As it concerns the exact tactics and things like that, we don't disclose those publicly," he said. "You will see them arise in response to what we see on the ground."