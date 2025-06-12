Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mobilizing DPS troopers, National Guard soldiers ahead of weekend protests

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is deploying thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers ahead of planned anti-ICE protests across the state this weekend.

It's not clear if there are any anti-ICE protests in North Texas this weekend. However, there are several events planned in North Texas on Saturday as part of the nationwide No Kings protest.

The No Kings movement was formed to protest what they call authoritarianism from the Trump administration. Saturday's protests coincide with a large military parade happening in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, which happens to also be Mr. Trump's 79th birthday.

According to the governor's office, Abbott is deploying over 2,000 DPS troopers and 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers.

"Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump's enforcement of immigration law," Abbott said. "Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law. Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Texas law enforcement."

The governor has not said where exactly the soldiers and troopers will be deployed. Thursday's announcement comes two days after Abbott said he had plans to send the Texas National Guard to different parts of the state ahead of the planned protests.

Possible immigration protests in San Antonio

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus both said the city has a plan to support peaceful demonstrations while ensuring public safety, alluding to Saturday's planned protests.

McManus said he has not been in contact with the Texas National Guard and that the police department is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best when it comes to the protests.

12 arrested in Austin demonstrations against ICE raids

On Monday, hundreds of demonstrators took to Austin in protest of the ICE raids. This left four Austin police officers injured and a total of 12 people arrested.

"Exercise your right to free speech but keep it lawful and peaceful," Nirenberg said.

Dallas immigration protest draws hundreds

In Dallas, a protest that drew hundreds to a rally on a city bridge lasted for several hours Monday night before police declared it an "unlawful assembly" and warned people to leave or face possible arrest.

"[The Texas National Guard] will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order," Abbott said.