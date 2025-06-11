Abbott puts Texas National Guard, DPS Troopers in place for planned protests: "We are not intimidated," No Kings group says

The First Amendment is where protesters and the government find common ground, and leaders from both sides are speaking out against violence and lawlessness.

Liam Kent said Saturday's scheduled "No King" Mass protest is part day of action and part protest.

"Basically, to tell people that we do not put up with a tyrant as president," Kent said. "And what's happening right now is Donald Trump is overstepping his authority as president of the United States and trying to become a king."

Kent is the Chairman of the Blue Anchor Project, a Democrat grassroots action group that is a partner of "No Kings."

The 26-year-old said they have 2,000 locations with millions of participants who believe President Trump is overstepping his authority and continues to create more power.

City Hall in Dallas is one of the many places the group plans to demonstrate peacefully, Kent said.

Dallas police said they dealt with an unpermitted protest earlier this week near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. One person was arrested.

Trump is going to celebrate the United States Army's 250th birthday, which happens to also be his birthday. No Kings saw it as an opportunity to spread its message.

Dallas PD said in a statement, "The Dallas Police Department will not interfere with a lawful and peaceful assembly of any individuals or groups expressing their First Amendment rights. At demonstrations like this, participants will see our patrols as they always do at large events. Our main priority remains the safety of the people who live, work, and visit the city of Dallas."

Gov. Abbott deploys National Guard

Gov. Greg Abbott added a layer of extra security that surprised city officials in San Antonio, as they stated that the Alamo City had never requested the Texas National Guard.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus directed media questions about the soldiers to the state.

"The questions you're asking me about the National Guard, I would ask you to direct those questions to the individual who's responsible for deploying them," McManus said.

Abbott said he's putting the National Guard and DPS in play to ensure Texans do not have to experience the explosive anti-ICE incidents in LA.

"There is freedom of speech. However, if in your protest you damage somebody's property or you harm an individual, that's violating the law and you will be arrested for it," he said.

Abbott and No Kings both found common ground against violence and lawlessness. The governor would not reveal where he's deployed the National Guard.

"As it concerns the exact tactics and things like that, we don't disclose those publicly," he said. "You will see them arise in response to what we see on the ground."

Protests will continue as planned, activist says

Kent said the use of the military was an intimidation tactic, but protesters are not backing down.

"Whether you're a governor or a president, that is insisting that you need to be able to have military on standby when it comes to trying to ensure that people who want to have their voices heard are safe," Kent said. "It's intimidation flat out, and we are not intimidated. That is why we are having peaceful protests across the country and the world on Saturday."

The Euless Police Department said in a statement to CBS News Texas, "We've been asked to see whether the protestors who have an event in Euless on Saturday have a permit from the city or PD to hold their rally."

Fort Worth Police said, "The Fort Worth Police Department is working closely with our community and our Intelligence Fusion Center to monitor all activity during any peaceful protests that may take place in the City of Fort Worth."