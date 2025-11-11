Dallas Mavericks to fire GM Nico Harrison today, according to sources

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is exiting the team, according to several sources.

Two sources told CBS News Texas on Tuesday that Harrison and Mavs owner Patrick Dumont are expected to meet Tuesday morning and he will be fired.

The team has not officially shared any messages on Harrison and the organization parting ways as of publication.

This comes after uproar over Luka Doncic's shocking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

The anger from the Mavs fan base following the Doncic trade has been one of the biggest stories since it happened, with protesting fans being ejected from the arena and demonstrations before games. Mavs fans started a movement – chanting "fire Nico" at any opportunity.

Harrison said he knew Doncic was important to the fans, but not to the level that a trade would elicit the reaction it did.

In June, Harrison said he thought drafting No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg would help heal his relationship with fans.

"We're in a win now mode and Cooper adds to that," Harrison said at the time.

The Mavs are currently 3-8 and are ranked No. 14, second to last, in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis remains sidelined with a strained left calf and Dereck Lively II missed Monday night's game with a right knee sprain.

Harrison's history with the Mavericks

Harrison signed a multi-year contract with the team last April. It was not made clear how long that contract was for.

Harrison was named general manager of the Mavericks on June 28, 2021, following 19 years at Nike, most recently holding the title of vice president of North American sports marketing. Before that, he played professional basketball in Europe for over six years.

During his time with the Mavericks, the team signed Luka Doncic to a $215 million contract extension. Over the past year, the team drafted Dereck Lively II and traded for Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington Jr. – all of whom have been key contributors to the Mavs' run to the NBA Finals.