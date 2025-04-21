Watch Live: Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison's end-of-season press conference

With the Dallas Mavericks' 2024-25 season officially over, general manager Nico Harrison faced the media Monday afternoon for the team's annual end-of-season press conference.

It was the first time he addresses the media directly, on camera, since the shocking Luka Doncic trade in February.

Last week, Harrison, along with the team's CEO Rick Welts, addressed the media in a private roundtable discussion for the first time since the trade, but cameras weren't allowed and it was invite-only.

Harrison opened the news conference by making a short statement praising the Mavericks coaching staff and expressing optimism for next season. Then members of the media started asking questions, with the Luka Doncic trade taking up much of the focus.