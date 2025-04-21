Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison's end-of-season press conference

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon,
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Watch Live: Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison gives his take on the team's season by CBS TEXAS on YouTube

With the Dallas Mavericks' 2024-25 season officially over, general manager Nico Harrison faced the media Monday afternoon for the team's annual end-of-season press conference.

It was the first time he addresses the media directly, on camera, since the shocking Luka Doncic trade in February.

Last week, Harrison, along with the team's CEO Rick Welts, addressed the media in a private roundtable discussion for the first time since the trade, but cameras weren't allowed and it was invite-only.

Harrison opened the news conference by making a short statement praising the Mavericks coaching staff and expressing optimism for next season. Then members of the media started asking questions, with the Luka Doncic trade taking up much of the focus.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.