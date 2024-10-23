Near-record heat sticks around North Texas, prompting weather alerts

Wednesday is another hot day in North Texas with near-record heat sticking around.

High pressure is in charge and under full sunshine and south surface winds, high temperatures will warm to the low 90s. The record high for Wednesday is 91 degrees, which is the forecasted high.

The other thing to note is with higher humidity levels today, the "feels-like" temperature is 95 degrees.

CBS News Texas

There was a cold front moving slowly south through Oklahoma late Wednesday morning but will stall near the Red River before retreating North tonight.

CBS News Texas

The heat continues through the end of the week so expect hotter than average temperatures and near record heat Thursday and Friday. That's why CBS News Texas meteorologists have a weather alert in place through Friday.

High temperatures will drop 2 to 3 degrees on Saturday but will still remain well above average.

CBS News Texas

So, where is the cool air?! It is in the 10 day forecast and comes just in time for Halloween.

The cold front that brings the cooler temperatures is also forecasted to bring the next significant rain chance which is much needed across North Texas.

CBS News Texas

We aren't tricking but are first alerting you to the chance of rain and storms on Oct. 30 and into Halloween morning. There is even a chance of rain during trick or treat time so it isn't a bad idea to think through how to keep the kids warm and dry.

Until then, find a way to stay cool as high temperatures are above average during the 7-day forecast period.

CBS News Texas