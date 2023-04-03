National Weather Service confirms at least four tornadoes touched down across New Jersey on Saturday

Cleanup underway in New Jersey after multiple tornadoes touch down Cleanup underway in New Jersey after multiple tornadoes touch down 02:28

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- The National Weather Service on Sunday confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in New Jersey during Saturday's fierce storm.

Those tornadoes happened in Cinnaminson, Sea Girt, Jackson and Howell Township.

The NWS is expected to announce the strength of those tornadoes Monday after surveying damage.

Watch Christina Fan's report

Major cleanup efforts were underway Sunday after the storm caused widespread damage and left thousands in the dark.

Most of Central Jersey remained without power Sunday morning. Traffic lights were out and trees were uprooted across communities.

The storm brought hail and lightning, and strong winds yanked down power lines across the state.

MORE: Severe storms cause widespread damage across New Jersey after tornado warnings

In Howell Township on Sunday, workers were cutting broken branches, officials were repairing downed power lines and neighbors were clearing up debris.

"You have roof damage. He lost a good portion of the shingles up there. All the fence you could see came down. All the white fencing was scattered all over the place," said Anthony Remo, who was cleaning up his son's house.

Howell Township Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Victor Cook worked through the night. He says around 30 homes in the township were damaged, from minor to severe.

"It's been non-stop since about 7:40 last night when the storm blew through the township here. Howell Police and the Howell Fire Department, they answered over 125 calls between the three hours that-- from like 7:45 to midnight," Cook said.

"Everything is just destroyed," resident Sue Johnson said.

The roof of a home on Spicy Pond Road was torn off and blown into the backyard. which was littered with debris. OEM officials say the family was home at the time, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

A rafter from that roof pierced through a neighboring home.

"I had a crew come today, help clean up some of the tree. Some of the fence they put up. We're doing some of the roof," Remo said.

"They need to deal with what they're going through, and we can pray for them and just be there. It's a wonderful neighborhood. everybody kind of tries to help each other out. This is a time we really do need to step in and help each other out," Johnson said.

Watch Hannah Kliger's report

NWS officials were out surveying the damage Sunday after confirming a tornado touched down over in Jackson Township. Meteorologists say it's likely a separate tornado directly hit the home in Howell.

"We can confirm it's a tornado, and we have confirmed what we've seen on the ground with our office back in Mount Holly. We're still determining what the maximum speed of, or the maximum strength of, the storm was, so potentially we could be looking at something as strong as an EF-2," said Nelson Caz, NWS warning coordination meteorologist.

Neighbors recalled the sound of the tornado passing through.

"I was home with my dog and our two young children, and I just couldn't believe the sounds that were happening outside, but we also didn't know it was going to be that bad," resident Mike Grom said.

As cleanup continues, officials want the public to stay on guard.

"Continue to stay away from downed power lines. Assume everything is live, especially as power starts to get restored," said Scott Nielsen, deputy coordinator with the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management.

"As we're reenergizing lines, those dangers are always there, so keep at least 30 feet away from the power lines," JCP&L spokesperson Chris Hoenig said.

JCP&L says crews from as far north as Sussex County are in the area to help. They're working 16-hour days and making progress, but they say it's more than likely that some customers won't have electricity restored until Monday.

A temporary shelter was set up by the Red Cross at the local senior center. Two families stayed overnight Saturday, but officials think there could be more who need assistance.