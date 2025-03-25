National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington now open to the public

The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington is now open to the public. The Medal of Honor is our nation's highest honor for valor in combat.

Close to 200 people lined up outside the museum, waiting for the doors to open at 10 a.m. Many of the visitors were veterans, some coming from as far as Alabama and Colorado.

Seeing a permanent home for the stories of the Medal of Honor recipients brought up a lot of emotions.

"I have 105 guys' names on the Vietnam Wall that were in my company. Two of them are Medal of Honor recipients," said Richard Grady, an Army veteran from Plano.

He brought a bus of 75 veterans from Collin County to Arlington to experience the museum.

"So for them coming out here, it's different than coming out to a ballgame, different than coming out to a football game, a sporting event or a concert," he said. "This is a very humbling experience… This is a very sacred place for veterans, very sacred place for the military and the United States."

Since the Civil War, about 40 million Americans have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Less than 4,000 of them have received the Medal of Honor.

Charlie Garza, a Navy veteran from Grand Prairie, met one of the recipients, Commander Eugene Fluckey, 25 years ago. Seeing his name on display, along with the stories of all the other servicemembers who went far beyond the call of duty, moved Garza.

"It means that for the first time in my lifetime, we're truly starting to recognize the courage and the honor and the commitment necessary to defend this great nation of ours," he said.

Garza hopes it helps the next generation understand the true cost of the freedom we enjoy today.

Shoshana Adams, nine years old, said she learned a lot.

"A lot about history and how a lot of people sacrificed themselves to save lives," she said.

Both of her parents served in the Air Force. They brought the entire family out for the museum's opening.

"We always want to teach our children about the sacrifices others have made and why we chose to serve," said Ann Adams, an Air Force veteran from Midlothian.

By honoring and preserving the courage of military servicemembers past and present, we ensure that never forget the sacrifices they made.

"Just come out here," said Grady. "Take the time. Look at the stories. Watch the videos."

This week, admission is free for veterans. Tickets start at $30.