National Medal of Honor Museum to open in Arlington, honoring heroes

Tuesday's opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum to the public marks three years since construction began.

Many hands have touched this inspiring place - situated in Arlington's entertainment district, near the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field - that will open its doors to celebrate the human spirit.

Highest honor

It is said that the Medal of Honor, our nation's highest honor for valor in combat, is a medal nobody wants because it represents the worst day of your life. Everywhere you look, there are personal stories of ordinary people who took extraordinary action.

Like Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Melvin Morris.

"We had two guys bleeding to death, and these were my guys," Morris said.

The displays are filled with deeply personal items.

"Some of the pictures that you see, predominately around in large spaces, may not have been publicly accessible pictures," said Chris Cassidy, CEO and president of the Medal of Honor Museum.

You may feel pride when you see a naval hero's dress whites. Or perhaps the pain, when you see the battle-worn helmet of Army Sgt. Major and Medal of Honor recipient Roy Benavidez.

"Each person is going to have something that triggers you to be drawn to one story or another, that's just human nature, right?" Cassidy said.

Expansive event space

Patrick Brady Hall is an expansive event space, already booked for 80 events this year alone, and the Griffin Institute is home to an educational outreach program focused on teaching the values of pride, responsibility, fortitude, and strength.

"The program that we've designed to be facilitated by teachers in schools is called Moments That Matter," said Ellyn Metcalf, vice president of education for the Medal of Honor Foundation. "For local districts, the culminating moment when you complete the program is to come on a field trip to the museum. Next year, we hope to have almost 8,000 students come to the museum after completing the... program from this North Texas area."

Circular wall of recipients

At the center of the museum is a circular wall of recipients, including the most decorated combat soldier of World War II, Audie Murphy. It's also where living history comes alive, in a powerful video that will educate, inspire, and speak to the burden our heroes can carry.

That burden is a hallmark of the museum's design. The heavy steel square at the top represents the burden of the Medal of Honor.

But it's supported by five columns, representing the five branches of our military, the men and women in uniform who stand in support every day.

Visitors enter and leave through the Rotunda of Honor. The names of Medal of Honor recipients shine under a perpetual light.

The gateway to incredible stories of courage and sacrifice. An inspiration to those who will be next, on the values behind the valor.

Hours of operation

The lower rotunda will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is free to enter. The museum on the second level is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. During this grand opening week, all veterans' tickets are free. You'll need a valid ID at the entrance to get your free ticket.